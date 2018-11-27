Investors should allocate about 5-10% to smart-beta funds, says expert

Popular in developed markets, Indian fund houses are now increasingly looking at smart-beta funds. These low-cost schemes replicate indices that are designed based on different investing strategies such as value, low volatility, etc.

SBI Mutual Fund has launched SBI-ETF Quality. The exchange-traded fund replicates Nifty200 Quality 30 Index, which comprises the top 30 companies based on return on equity (RoE), financial leverage (debt-to-equity ratio), and their earnings growth. Every fund manager tries to select the best quality stocks and invest in them, but it’s finally ...