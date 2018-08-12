Investors should avoid MFs with high expense ratios: All you need to know

Avoid paying a high expense ratio in categories where the scope for generating high outperformance doesn't exist Former Sebi chief U K Sinha recently said that India's mutual fund industry is among the most expensive globally and there is scope for bringing down costs The bottomline, according to experts, is that a high expense ratio is justified only in products that manage to generate high alpha Actively-managed equity funds in India have traditionally generated high alpha But in recent years the alpha generated in the large-cap equity segment has ...