Investors should have long-term view on insurance firms: ICICI Lombard CEO

How can the public sector general insurers revive themselves and what role do they play in the present scenario? Alice Vaidyan: Look at how the state-owned general insurers have served the country and how they have grown over the years. Yes, I agree that there has been a fall in their market share from 55 per cent to 45 per cent. Probably, the announcement of the merger of the three companies did not give much confidence to the public.

The government has not gone back on its decision on the merger. As far as we know, the merger is going ahead. The merger is a good thing for the industry. ...