Is your mutual fund too expensive? Avoid paying above-average fees

At the Business Standard Fund Café 2018, U K Sinha, former chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), said that the mutual fund industry in India is one of the most expensive globally and it must bring down the cost of investing.

With the industry’s assets under management (AUM) going up, it is expected to come under increasing pressure to pass on the benefits of scale to investors. Also, as the markets become more efficient and the amount of alpha (outperformance) that fund managers are able to generate reduces, the need to reduce the expense ratios of ...