A step-by-step guide to help salaried employees file I-T returns online

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the due date for filing of Returns by one month to August 31.

Although some people find it difficult to file their returns, the online filing (e-filing) is an easy process and requires just the basic understanding of the portal to do it in minutes. Alternatively, the can also be done through third party platforms such as ClearTax, which only requires Form-16 to autofill the required ITR-1 form for salaried employees to file the returns.

Here is a step-by-step guide to file the I-T returns:

Using portal:

Using Cleartax portal: