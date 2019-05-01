No papers? You can still do KYC or produce car licence using DigiLocker

The next time a policeman asks for your car-related papers, instead of pulling out different sets of documents, how about opening an app on your mobile that has everything in digital format -- license, vehicle registration, insurance, etc? These aren't just scanned copies but documents considered original by law. And DigiLocker app makes them such.

The government had issued a notification that digital copies of vehicle papers, which are stored in the Digilocker app, will be accepted legally as the original. DigiLocker is similar to a demat account that holds shares in electronic ...