Keep SIPs going in equity funds; stick to long investment horizon

The BSE Sensitive Index, or Sensex, has been volatile in the two trading sessions on Friday and Monday with a downward bias. Experts fear the current bout of volatility may not abate soon.

Investors, therefore, need to remove any possible weaknesses that may have crept into their investment portfolios during the good times to be able to deal with the tougher days ahead. Liquidity conditions tend to be tight around this time of the year with companies paying quarterly taxes. The market has been under stress for some time due to IL&FS defaults and macro-economic concerns surrounding ...