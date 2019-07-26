Leading fund managers on how to cope with the mid- and small-cap meltdown

“A good time to accumulate” -- Vinit Sambre, Head of equities, DSP Mutual Fund The correction in small- and mid-caps started at the beginning of 2018. One reason was that valuations had gone up significantly by the end of 2017, even for companies that were not so strong fundamentally.

As earnings downgrades continued, the NBFC crisis hit the broader economy towards the end of 2018 and the liquidity situation worsened, small- and mid-cap stocks were hit harder due to their inherently more volatile nature. The lack of growth stimulus and imposition of higher taxes in the ...