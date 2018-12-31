Lessons from 2018: Don't be greedy, continue your SIPs to build a corpus

Investment consultant Arun Kejriwal has a complaint with stock market investors: “Most do not realise that there is an unlimited number of opportunities in the stock market. But the money they have is limited.

And they have to maximise their returns with that limited amount.” According to him, there was a strong buzz that the government might bite the bullet on capital gains tax in January itself. Most investors, especially in the mid-and small-cap space, were sitting on significant profits at that time. But they refused to sell, or lower their exposure. “When the ...