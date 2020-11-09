Life Insurers witness 32% growth in new business premiums in October

After witnessing good growth in the September quarter with a near 16 per cent rise in new business premiums (NBP), life insurers, 24 in all, have seen their NBP rise 32 per cent in October, aided by healthy growth in single premiums.

earned NBP to the tune of Rs 22,776 crore in October FY21, compared to Rs 17,271.86 crore in the same period last year. In September, the NBP of was up 26.47 per cent at Rs 25,366.32 crore. NBP is the premium acquired from new policies for a particular year.

The numbers are in sharp contrast to the decline in business seen by insurers in the initial days of the (Covid-19) pandemic. In Q1FY21, the NBP of had plummeted more than 18 per cent due to the pandemic-induced lockdowns imposed across the country to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The state owned behemoth – Life Corporation (LIC) – led the growth in October, with its NBP up 36 per cent at Rs 15,548 crore, compared to Rs 11,422 crore in the same period last year. The private insurers, on the other hand, saw their NBP grow 23.5 per cent to Rs 7,228 crore, compared to Rs 5,849.71 crore in the year ago period.

In the first seven months of FY21, the NBP of life insurers has gone up a marginal 3.13 per cent to Rs 1.47 trillion, compared to Rs 1.43 trillion in the corresponding period of gthe last year. While private insurers’ NBP grew almost 6 per cent in the April–October period to Rs 43,937.59 crore, LIC’s NBP grew 2.13 per cent to Rs 1.03 trillion.

The life industry has bounced back from the hiccups it faced in the initial days of the pandemic because insurers, especially the large ones, managed to digitise their selling process in order to capitalise on the increased awareness of insurance among consumers during these uncertain times. Also, the surge in demand for term products, as well as guaranteed products, has helped insurers bounce back.

Experts are of the opinion that the number of new customers for life insurers will keep on increasing because life insurance is becoming a pull product rather than a push product. They expect Q3 to be better than Q1 and as good as Q2, if not better. And as a sector, it will get back to last year’s numbers, and will not be de-growing significantly.