Looking for regular income? Invest in REITs, but watch out for these risks

Embassy Office Parks, the joint venture between Bengaluru-based Embassy group and US-based private equity fund Blackstone, plans to file the offer document for its real estate investment trust (REIT) soon. With REITs set to become a reality in India in the near future, investors need to understand the pros and cons of this new asset class.

REITs offer several advantages to retail investors. First, the underlying asset in REIT is a commercial real estate. If the retail investor were to invest in commercial real estate directly, the ticket size required would be very ...