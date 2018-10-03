Looking to invest in MFs? Try tax-efficient mixed Indo-global funds

With the trailing returns of several equity fund categories turning negative, Indian investors are currently looking at ways to cushion the decline in their portfolios. One way they can do so is by taking exposure to international funds.

However, they need to weigh the pros and cons of investing in mixed Indian-global funds (which invest partly in Indian equities and partly in foreign equities) vis-a-vis pure international funds. Diversification and the ability to reduce country-specific risk is the key reason one should invest in foreign equities. “Currently Indian investors ...