Lucrative deals unlocked for the luxury customer during Covid-19 lockdown

For Gurugram-based high net worth individual (HNI) Nayan Ahuja, the lockdown has been a blessing in disguise. He landed up booking his favourite BMW X3 at a discount of as much as Rs 9.4 lakh, on a car otherwise valued at Rs 65 lakh.

He says he was also tempted to buy a Harley Davidson bike after he received a mail from the dealer offering him an entry-level model at Rs one lakh less than the original value. Instead, he chose to purchase his favourite Tag Heur watch from the digital platform of a famous Delhi-based watch retailer at a ten per cent discount, and get it delivered home. When ...