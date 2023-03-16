Investors should make staggered investment in long-duration funds

Should one consider investing in a long-duration fund (LDFs) at this juncture? That is the question many retail investors have been asking themselves vis-a-vis LDFs, a category that has been in the limelight over the past three months with four fund houses — HDFC, SBI, UTI, and Axis — launching their schemes. A glance at the category’s average return over the past year, a meagre 4.5 per cent, doesn’t offer much encouragement.