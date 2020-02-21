Make an evidence-based choice between the old and new income tax regimes

Sonali Kolte, an account specialist with a Mumbai-based advertising agency, aims to buy a house in the city in the future. She is in her thirties and currently earns a salary of Rs. 6.05 lakh.

Since she is keen to avail of all possible tax deductions, she is reluctant to move to the new concessional tax regime ushered in by the finance minister in Budget 2020. Nonetheless, she is eager to learn which regime – the old one with higher tax rates, or the new one with lower rates but without deductions – would be the smarter choice for her. A simpler regime: The key advantage of ...