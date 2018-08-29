Make distributor fee transparent

According to a recent newspaper headline “51 per cent investors withdraw from equity funds within a year.” Nowadays, even a novice investor knows that equity gives ‘excellent returns’ in the ‘long run’. But like the mythical ‘elephant and the five blind men’, the meaning of 'excellent returns' and 'long-term' means different things to different people.

Let’s look at each one of them separately. In a recent television show, I was surprised when a viewer said that the meaning of long-term to him was one year. Like ...