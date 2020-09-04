Make sense of car loans with step-up and balloon payments before borrowing

Fear can be a great motivator. In the time of the Covid-19 crisis, many want to avoid public transport and shared vehicles in order to avoid infection.

In such a situation, many who are holding on to their money, are going for pre-owned vehicles instead of new ones, just to avoid a higher EMI. But did you know that banks allow you to customise your EMIs? Sahil Arora, Director, Paisabazaar says, "Many lenders have started offering step-up and balloon repayment options to car loan borrowers." Many auto companies have also tied up with lenders to offer different versions of these ...