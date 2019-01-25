Make your style statement without words with some showstopper furniture

Standout furniture or statement pieces add the kind of panache to your your space that's sure to grab the eyeballs at first glance -- provided, of course, that they are chosen with care, as such exclusive items are for the long run, not something that changes with seasons.

But first, what exactly defines statement furniture? According to Meenu Agarwal of Mads Creations, “Every home evokes a culture, habit or a sense of being in general defined by its occupants, and this DNA is carried forth in the interiors of that home. A statement furniture as the head turner product is ...