Millennials are struggling between investment and consumption: Here's why

Mumbai-based Shanya Gupta, 26, loves to travel and shop. She goes on short trips every month and splurges a good part of her income on these excursions. She bought a car recently with a loan of Rs500,000.

She believes it is too early for her to begin to save for her future. While it would be wrong to tar every millennial — those aged between 18 and 35 — with the same brush, it is also true that a number of them are more concerned with living the good life rather than saving and investing for the future. While people in this age bracket do not earn as much those in the ...