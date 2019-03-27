Millennials want to participate, create products with insurers: SBI Life MD

What are the traits of millennial customers and what needs to change for them in the insurance industry? Sanjeev Nautiyal: Millen-nials would like to participate, share their views and actually create products in the insurance space. The consumer of today, especially millennials, want to co-create products with life insurance companies.

The millennial customer wants the life insurance industry to be more flexible and participatory so that his voice and inputs are also heard and taken cognizance of. With the web aggregators and new fintech companies coming in, the industry is ...