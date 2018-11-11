Mis-selling of financial products: Bose panel suggestions remain relevant

The Sumit Bose Committee report on curbing mis-selling and rationalising distribution incentives in financial products had appeared in August 2015. Most people had given up hope that its recommendations would see the light of the day.

However, at the recent meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC), chaired by the Finance Minister, implementation of its recommendations was discussed. Much of what the committee had recommended three years ago remains relevant even today. Assess product suitability: The report emphasises that a financial product’s ...