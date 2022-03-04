Murals: Great style statements that breathe life into your living spaces

Few other style signatures are as effective as a mural. You can impress guests with one in the passage leading to your hall or formal living room, or one in your bedroom to help you cope with stress after a taxing day at work. You could even make small spaces like the bathroom feel larger or add some life into dark corners.

A mural would even add some adventure to the kids' bedroom or playroom. In fact, It would breathe life or fun into any surface and would work much better than plain paint. But what is the value that murals add to the home, which regular artwork ...