Need to renew your bike insurance? Read this expert advice before deciding

The last date to renew my bike insurance policy was three months ago, which I missed. What should I do now? You should approach an insurance company of your choice and get an insurance cover for your vehicle immediately. The insurance company may want to inspect your vehicle.

It will also collect the premium and a few necessary documents from you, such as the proposal form, registration certificate (RC), previous policy, and so on, after which it will issue a new policy. Please do not delay this matter any further. Does any motor insurer offer an add-on cover under which the cost ...