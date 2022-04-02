New ITR forms need income disclosure from foreign retirement a/cs

-
ALSO READ
Over 20 million I-T returns filed on new portal; many glitches rectified
Form 26AS tweaks make paying taxes easier and evasion harder. Here's how
Diversify your retirement corpus across products to get a tidy sum at 60
Infosys sets up dedicated war room as deadline for ITR filings nears
46.4 million income tax returns filed amid portal glitch complaints
-
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has notified the income tax return(ITR)forms for FY 2021-22 (Assessment Year 2022-23).
Experts said the early notification of ITR forms is a positive step. “The best thing that has happened is they have come out with the ITR forms on April 1,” says Harsh Roongta, who heads FeeOnly Investment Advisors LLP, a Sebi-registered investment advisor.
Deepak Jain, chief executive, TaxManager.in, a tax efiling and compliance management portal, said, “As these forms are quite elaborate, their early notification will give assessees more time to get the documentation and paperwork ready, and hence make complete disclosures while filing their returns.”
Experts said there aren’t too many changes in the forms this year. “The forms have been largely kept unchanged,” said Rohit Arora, advocate, Uttarakhand High Court.
However, a few additional pieces of information need to be provided.
Key changes
The biggest change is regarding foreign retirement account. “In all ITR forms, new rows have been included where details have to be reported (by those to whom it applies) of income accrued on foreign retirement accounts, and any such income, which has been claimed for tax relief under Section 89A,” says Srivatsan Chari, co-founder,Clear.
In the old ITR forms, Schedule FA (Foreign Assets) required the reporting of foreign assets only if a person had held them at any time during the “relevant accounting period”. The accounting period was not defined. The new ITR forms have replaced the expression “accounting period” with “calendar year ending as on 31st December 2021”.
Naveen Wadhwa, deputy general manager, Taxmann said, “This change implies that the assessee shall furnish details of all foreign assets held between April 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021 in the return to be filed for AY 2022-23.”
This change, according to him, removes all scope for misunderstanding or miscalculating the reporting period.
A few omissions
There are a few omissions as well, according to experts.
Suresh Surana, founder, RSM India, said, “It seems the option of filing an updated return under Section 139(8A) has been inadvertently missed out in the notified ITR forms.” Chari points out that no schedule for cryptocurrency-related disclosures has been inserted.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU