Now, life insurers can introduce products without Irdai's prior approval

After allowing the 'use and file' procedure for all health and almost all the general products, the Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has now extended it to most of the products, barring individual savings, individual pensions and annuity products. This essentially means that companies can launch these products without prior approval of the insurance regulator.

Currently, all products and riders require prior approval of the insurance regulator before launch.

This move is in line with the reform agenda of the new Chairman of Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), Debashish Panda. Panda in his interaction with industry players in early April had highlighted that the regulator intends to bring in a number of much needed changes in the sector and one of them is revamping the product certification process wherein the players will be able to follow the system of “use and file” rather than “file and use”.

“In order to facilitate the life to respond faster to the emerging market needs, in terms of designing and pricing of and to promote ease of doing business, it is decided to expand the scope of 'use & file' procedure for life insurance products,” said in a circular.

In a statement on Friday, the regulator said, “Earlier when the industry was in nascent stage, it was made mandatory for the insurance companies to take prior approval before launching any life insurance product; however, with the maturity attained by the industry, it is envisaged that necessary relaxations may be allowed.”

“The life is expected to use this opportunity to respond faster to the emerging market needs, in terms of designing and pricing of resulting in more choices for the policyholders, which will further help in increasing the insurance penetration in India,” the regulator said.

To enjoy the benefits of 'use and file' the life insurance companies will now need to have a board approved product management and pricing policy. The insurance companies board will have to constitute a product management committee (PMC), which will have an appointed actuary, chief risk officer, chief marketing/distribution officer, chief technology officer, and chief compliance officer of the insurer as members. Further, insurers may include other members of its senior management in the PMC as members or as invitees.

The PMC will essentially be tasked with reviewing and approving the products/riders in line with board approved product management and pricing policy before filing with the insurance regulator under 'use and file' procedure. The PMC shall ensure that the benefits reflected in sales literature, terms and conditions reflecting in policy documents shall be consistent with the design approved, the regulator said.

Further, the PMC will also be tasked with carrying out a due diligence process on products and record their concurrence on various product related risks, including risks related to capital requirements, profitability, underwriting, reinsurance etc., to ensure proper product design, appropriate pricing, and filing with the regulator with complete compliance of regulatory requirements. Also, the chief executive officer of an insurance company will have the overall responsibility for ensuring that a robust due diligence process is in place to mitigate risks arising from the products.