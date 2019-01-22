Now, pet owners can buy health insurance policies for dogs and cats

Pet owners can now buy health insurance policies for their dogs and cats to take care of their medical treatments. Many companies have recently started offering such plansm with a premium ranging between 4 to 22 per cent of the sum insured.

Some insurance firms offer policies for pets, but the cover is only for death or third-party liability. “The existing policies protect a pet owner, if their dog or cat causes damage, and court orders a compensation. There’s also cover for treatment, but only in case of accidents. Our pet insurance policy is similar to the health ...