Now, there are loans for your lifestyle needs: Should you avail of them?

It seems today there’s a loan for virtually everything under the sun — to buy a house, travel the world, get married, and even to improve your smile. And the tribe of takers is only increasing. Gaurav Chopra, chief executive officer of loan aggregator Indialends says, “There is huge demand for lifestyle loans.

They are taken for indulgence. People are becoming comfortable with the idea of paying instalments. They know they have a secure job, a monthly income, and a capacity to repay. They think, why delay instant gratification?” Take, for instance, Raju Prasad, ...