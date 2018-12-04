'NSE goBID' mobile app to make investing in G-secs, T-bills more convenient

To make it easier for retail investors to bid in government securities (G-secs) and Treasury bills (T-bills), the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has launched the ‘NSE goBID’ mobile app. It allows investors to bid for securities on-the-go and make payment directly from their bank accounts using unified payments interface and also internet banking.

About six months ago, the NSE and the BSE had launched platforms to enable retail investors to participate in the non-competitive bidding section of G-sec auctions. These auctions take place on Fridays, while those for T-bills are held on ...