Online platforms, CAs aren't responsible for wrong income-tax filing

For filing income-tax (I-T) returns this year, say, you take services of an online tech platform. The platform makes a mistake, which doesn’t catch your attention at the time of submission.

Later, the I-T department sends a notice that says you have under-reported the income. Who would be held responsible for error? It’s always the taxpayer’s responsibility even though the platform makes a mistake. “While you may not be a tax expert and may need a service provider to help you with this task, you will be held responsible if there is an error. The tax ...