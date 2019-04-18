Onus on builder to do entire documentation

Shree Saidham Co-operative Housing Society, comprising 112 flat purchasers, filed a complaint before the Maharashtra State Commission against builder Vaibhav Development Corporation and its partners Nitin Nagraji Mehta and Narendra Shah for failure to comply with various statutory requirements. The grievance: Flat purchasers were given possession of their respective flats during the period 1994 to 1997, without obtaining the occupation certificate (OC).

This also resulted in having to pay for water at commercial rates. The builder also failed to form the cooperative for the housing ...