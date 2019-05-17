Organic food: The health mantra many are chanting to make a quick buck

You only start valuing your health when you've begun to lose it. It is invariably the point at which you become a diabetic or suffer from some other life-threatening ailment that you start working on a complete overhaul in lifestyle, starting with your diet.

One of the first things you'd probably like to do is to switch over to organic produce. But the trouble here is that there are far too many products whose labels scream with phrases such as “farm-fresh”, “high-quality, high-fibre”, “all-natural”, “gluten-free”, ...