'Pay when you stay', 'EMI waiver': LICHF's plan offers relief to borrowers

LIC Housing Finance (LICHF) launched its ‘2020 Home Loan Offer’ on January 15 at an interest rate starting from 8.10 per cent.

The offer has two variants: ‘The Pay When You Stay’ offer and the ‘EMI Waiver’ offer. An LICHF spokesperson said this home loan product was targeted at buyers of under-construction properties as well as those opting for ready-to-move-in properties. ‘Pay When You Stay’ scheme: Here, the customer has to begin repaying the principal on the home loan after getting possession of the house, or after 48 months from the ...