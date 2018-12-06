Planning holiday? Foreign transaction fee can burn big hole in your pocket

Planning to use your credit card while on a foreign vacation this holiday season? There’s a fee hidden in the fine print of terms and conditions. And we are not talking about the foreign currency conversion fee — the fee charged to convert your foreign currency purchases into rupees.

This is called the Foreign Transaction Fee (FTF), which can dig a big hole in your pocket if you aren’t careful. Navin Chandani, chief business development officer, BankBazaar, says: “The FTF is a fee you pay the credit card issuer every time you use the credit card abroad. It ...