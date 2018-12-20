Planning to buy a car? You can get heavy discounts, amazing deals in Dec

December, like the festive season of Diwali, is also a time of discounts and amazing deals, especially when it comes to cars. It is the time when companies offer big discounts. Hemant Dalvi, managing director, Genistra Cars Bazzar, says: “You get as much as 10-15 per cent discount during this time of the year.

It’s pretty much like stock clearance as the dealers like to sell cars manufactured during the year.” But there is a catch. When you buy a car in December, it gets registered in December. For instance, the car registered this year will have a registration ...