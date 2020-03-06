Planning to go abroad? Check with insurer if it will cover coronavirus

To travel or not to travel is the question boggling many minds today. Owing to coronavirus and the panic it has created worldwide, many are questioning whether they should go ahead with their travel plans that were made months in advance, and for which bookings have already been done. If you are one of them, here are a few things that will help you make the right choice.

If you don’t want to go: If you cancel, what happens to your money will depend on where you bought the ticket. Some players are offering a complete refund. Says Aloke Bajpai, co-founder and chief executive officer, ...