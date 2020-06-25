Planning to invest? Don't rely only on gold-silver ratio, say analysts

The yellow metal touched a new all-time closing high of Rs 48,380 per 10 grams on Wednesday. The gold-silver ratio, an indicator of which of the two metals is more expensive, is also trading on the higher side at 99.

After gold’s stellar performance in recent years (see table), many investors are worried about whether the bull run in the yellow metal has run its course. They are also asking if it is time to shift to silver, which has seen limited upside so far. Safe-haven demand: Central banks’ easy money policy could last longer than expected earlier. “The Federal ...