Planning to take your business online? Opt for low-cost web hosting service

When entrepreneurs take their businesses online, one challenge they face is deciding on the web hosting service they should use. A person can take his business online for as little as Rs 8,000-10,000 a year, while the sky is the limit on the higher side.

When foraying online, it helps to start small. “Many entrepreneurs make the mistake of waiting for the perfect product or service, and also in judging the demand. If a business has decided to go online, or an individual wants to launch an e-commerce website, the focus should be on acquiring an online presence as soon as ...