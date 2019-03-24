Planning your summer holiday? Early bird does indeed catch the worm

Planning your summer holiday, especially to a distant location, is quite a task. Obtain early consensus within your family on the destination - no mean feat, admittedly - and set the ball rolling right away, if you have not done so already.

In holiday planning, the early bird does indeed catch the worms. Umpteen choices available: Today, the summer traveller has a range of destinations he can choose from, depending on his interests and the activities he wishes to pursue. “South Africa is becoming popular among Indian travellers for its safari experiences; France for its culinary ...