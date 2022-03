Post office held liable for fraud by its official

Pradeep Kumar and Raj Rani had invested in Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP). The combined maturity value was Rs 32.6 lakh. The scheme allows investors to cash out at a lower value once the initial lock period ends. In February 2000, Kumar and Rani requested the postal department to transfer the KVPs to the Chowk Post Office in Lucknow.

The procedure was explained to them. They were told it would be cumbersome to carry out the procedure on their own. They were advised to enlist the help of an agent named Rukhsana. The officials informed she had fifteen years’ experience, knew ...