Premium cards that cater to the snobbery of India's HNIs and ultra-HNIs

High net-worth individuals and affluent business families are a growing tribe in India. According to the seventh edition of Kotak Wealth Management's Top of the Pyramid Report, ultra-high networth households are expected to grow to 330,400 by 2022.

HNIs, ultra-HNIs, and affluent business families have unique needs, right from wealth management to estate planning and structured products to lifestyle products like premium credit cards. Raj Khosla, Founder and MD MyMoneyMantra, says, "HNIs and ultra-HNIs seek a customised bouquet of private banking solutions ranging from wealth ...