Premiums of non-life insurers rise 10.38% in Aug, health insurers gain most

Non-life insurers, which include general insurers, standalone health insurers and specialised PSU insurers, saw a 10.38 per cent growth in premiums in the month of August. These insurers amassed premiums to the tune of Rs 17,623.25 crore, compared to Rs 15,964.74 crore in the same period last year.

General insurers, 25 in all, saw their premium collection go up 5.57 per cent in August 2020 to Rs 13,139.63 crore, compared to Rs 12,445.83 crore in the same period last year. While the state owned saw their premiums decline 0.5 per cent in August to Rs 4,690. 92 crore, compared to Rs 4,714.42 crore in August last year, private sector general insurers' premiums for the reporting month rose almost 10 per cent to Rs 8,448.83 crore.

The biggest gainers in premiums were standalone health insurers, which saw a 36.42 per cent rise in premiums during the period to Rs 1,462.92 crore, compared to Rs 1,072.32 crore last year. The rise can be attributed to the rising demand for due to the ongoing (Covid-19) pandemic. Moreover, the regulator’s move to nudge insurers to sell standardised health products also clicked with a huge demand for the Corona Kavach and Corona Rakshak policies, that were launched specifically to provide protection against the

Despite good growth in premiums in August, cumulative premiums collected in April – August period of FY21 were mostly flat. Premiums of grew 3.58 per cent to Rs 73,965 crore in that period. also saw flat growth with premiums at Rs 62,669.21 crore in April – August of FY21, up 0.02 per cent due to the fall in motor segment premiums and no hike in motor third party premiums.

Standalone health insurers saw a 25.85 per cent growth in the same period, indicating a high demand for In fact, the health segment for has become a major area of business, overtaking the segment. Experts estimate that by the end of the year, the health segment likely to be far ahead of motor segment.

The Covid-19 pandemic has prompted people to buy health covers, as the uncertainty around the virus and its effects rises with the number of infections going up daily. This fear among people is aptly reflected in the huge response to the Corona Kavach policy since its launch. Corona Kavach is a standard product that offers protection against the Covid-19 virus.