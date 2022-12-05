JUST IN
Professionals serving affluent clients must buy bigger indemnity covers
Buying a resale flat? Don't let the society rip you off on transfer charges
Art as investment: How to build a collection that will last in value
If investment review shows decline in international allocation, restore it
Consistency should be key criterion when choosing NPS fund manager
Inheritance rights of adopted children vary on the basis of religion
Lump sum MF investments plunge in October as investors take SIP route
Silver has got its lustre back but beware the volatility, say experts
Your tax-saving investments must match your financial planning targets
Selecting a target maturity fund based on your horizon and risk appetite
You are here: Home » PF Â» News
Buying a resale flat? Don't let the society rip you off on transfer charges
Business Standard

Professionals serving affluent clients must buy bigger indemnity covers

They should avoid professional indemnity policies with sub-limits or high deductible

Topics
Future Generali India Insurance  | Personal Finance  | Bajaj Allianz General Insurance

Karthik Jerome 

The insurance regulator is currently looking into the proposal, an official said
Fill the proposal form carefully, clearly specifying your occupation, the services you render, and the sort of exposure you face

Despite exercising a high level of diligence and caution in discharging their duties, professionals sometimes make inadvertent mistakes causing physical damage or financial losses to their clients. The resulting lawsuit and subsequent damage awarded by courts can exact a heavy toll on their financial well-being. One way they can protect themselves against such liabilities is by purchasing a professional indemnity (PI) cover.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Future Generali India Insurance

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 20:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU