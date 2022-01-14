Public speaking courses to help you shed stage fright, reach huge audiences

Anubha Sawhney was initiated into public speaking at an early age as the primary school head girl, a role that involved a smattering of speech making. She was also active in inter-class elocution competitions, and all of this has stood her in good stead, personally and professionally even later in life. Sawhney feels speaking well is always a plus.

She says, “It gives you confidence and keeps you relevant and interesting. But public speaking is both about confidence and content. Beyond a point, one cannot exist without the other.” There is no single formula for a great ...