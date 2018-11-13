Put in the work needed to teach your children financial responsibility

American orator Frederick Douglas said: "It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men." This holds true, especially for money skills.

Today, conversations on school playgrounds are often not about who got better marks or won the 100-metre dash. Instead, they revolve around more materialistic subjects: Who has the latest Xbox? Who vacationed at a fancier foreign location? With children getting introduced to money and what it can buy at an earlier age, inculcating the right money values and practices from an early age has become all the more ...