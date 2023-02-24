JUST IN
Q3 in line with expectations and banks only outliers, says Anand Shah
RIL will give us scale, can negotiate better with suppliers: METRO MD & CEO
FPI flows will get better only in medium to long term: Kotak AMC president
High milk prices likely to continue till October: Mother Dairy MD
In next phase of growth, emphasis on international: IndiGo CEO Elbers
F-35 fighters have been discussed since 2010: Boeing's Heidi Grant
Royalty costs for benefit of all shareholders, not just Unilever: HUL CEO
Have to keep R&D spends at 12% of revenue: Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
Long-term investors can bet on multi or flexi caps: Nippon India MF's Bhan
Skoda making in India for the world, says MD & CEO Piyush Arora
You are here: Home » Companies Â» Q&A
Adani firms continue to fall; some hit lower circuit intra-day trade limits
icon-arrow-left
SAT reduces Sebi's penalty on Jindal Cotex to Rs 25 lakh in GDR case
Business Standard

Q3 in line with expectations and banks only outliers, says Anand Shah

'Banks were an exception, as they exceeded expectations on all fronts'

Topics
ICICI Prudential AMC | Q&A | Investment

Abhishek Kumar 

Anand Shah, ICICI Prudential AMC
Anand Shah, Head PMS & AIF Investments â€“ ICICI Prudential AMC

Investing is now about finding the businesses that are inherently good and triggers that could change outlook for a specific sector or companies, says Anand Shah, head of portfolio management services (PMS) and alternative investment fund (AIF) investments, ICICI Prudential AMC, in an interview with Abhishek Kumar. Edited excerpts:

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on ICICI Prudential AMC

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 20:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.