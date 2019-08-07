Reader's corner: General Insurance

I am a resident of Mumbai. With the monsoon in full swing, I want to go in for a comprehensive auto insurance policy for my car. Currently I have a third-party policy.

Is it possible to upgrade my existing car insurance policy? You can purchase a fresh policy with comprehensive coverage wherein own damage risk of the vehicle will also be covered along with third-party (TP) liability cover. Your existing TP policy will be cancelled once you have purchased the new policy. You may get in touch with your current insurer or opt for another one for this new comprehensive motor insurance ...