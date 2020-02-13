Reader's corner: How to invest in an insurance plan and avoid mis-selling

I want to invest my savings in an insurance plan but am afraid of mis-selling. How can I identify and avoid this? To ensure that customers’ interests are well protected, the regulator has laid out stringent guidelines and processes regarding how insurance products are sold. Here are some quick checks you can run.

One, ask for the Benefit Illustration of the product. Check for discrepancies in the policy information provided—premium amount, policy term, premium payment term, the sum assured, applicable charges (if any), and other benefits under the policy. Two, review the ...