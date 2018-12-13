Reader's corner: How you can move equity from MFs to a debt fund

I will retire in four years. I have accumulated a corpus of around Rs 5.5 million in equity mutual funds which I will move to debt fund slowly. I want to set up a systematic withdrawal plan (SWP) to meet my cash flow requirements post-retirement.

Please suggest how I should do it. I also want to know the taxation of SWP. Assuming that you have moved your investment to a debt fund and plan your regular withdrawals from it, to use the SWP route in a tax-efficient manner, you need to let your investments age for at least three years in the debt fund. Considering that you retire in four ...