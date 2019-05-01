Reader's corner: Is petrol bill reimbursement in monthly salary tax-free?

My uncle (dad's brother) wants to gift a property to me (his nephew) or my wife. What will be the tax on the transaction? There is no gift tax in India. Further, gifts from close relatives are also not taxable in the hands of recipients.

Accordingly there will be no income tax liability on you when your uncle transfers the property in your name. It is also important to maintain proper documentation of the gift for record purposes. You may need these details when you sell the property, and according to current provisions, you will have to take the cost of acquisition as the cost at ...