Reader's corner: Life insurance

I am planning to get married early next year and intend to purchase a term plan for both of us. Is it beneficial to buy individual policies for each of us or should I buy one with a joint life cover? A married couple mostly desires to achieve their dreams and emotional security jointly.

In such a case, a joint life insurance plan comes handy and has several features offering benefits of two separate policies in a single plan. Covering the spouse under the same policy, a joint life plan offers assurance that one will continue to receive the same financial care even in case of an ...